ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M2 goes on sale in Europe while the M1 gets price cut

ASUS first unveiled the Zenfone Max Pro M2 in Russia in November last year and one month later, the model was launched in India and Indonesia. The phone has since gone on sale in those markets. In addition, ASUS has expanded its sales network as the models are now on sale in Europe via the companies official store in France, Italy, Spain, and Russia. In addition, the release of the Zenfone Max Pro M2 has affected the pricing of its predecessor, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 which is now cheaper.

Both the Zenfone Max Pro M2 and M1 are defined by their affordable prices, pure Android OS and massive 5,000mAh batteries. As for their pricing, the Zenfone Max Pro M1’s base version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage is listed for €200 in France while the 4GB+64GB version is 11% off (€250). On the other hand, the M2 is on sale for €300 and if you buy one over the next 6 months, you’ll get an €80 voucher to spend on Asus.com (valid for 3 weeks). This isn’t applicable in Italy where the M2 is on sale for €300. However, the M1 comes in cheaper at €180. The price of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 in Spain is still a huge €300 which isn’t in any way a bargain. In the Netherlands, the M2 is already out of stock but it has a retail price of €220. Finally, in In Russia, the M1 starts at RUB 14,000, the M2 at RUB 18,000.

Read Also: Newly launched Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets its first firmware update

To recall, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ screen giving a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels on 19:9 aspect ratio screen and 450 nits brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform which works together with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. On the camera end, the device comes with a vertically-stacked dual camera setup, featuring a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an LED flash that supports Face Unlock. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

(via)