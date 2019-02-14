Energizer Power Max P18K vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Specs Comparison

Energizer just launched Power Max P18K and as the company’s main business is batteries manufacturing, as expectable, it released one of the smartphones with the biggest battery ever seen on the market. Currently, Energizer is not among the most important smartphone manufacturers, but thanks to this kind of device it may earn a lot of consensuses this year. Here, we compared the new handset with the other biggest battery phones released in the last period boasting similar specifications: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Samsung Galaxy M20. They do not have a so big battery, but they come with other important advantages. Go ahead with the comparison to learn about them.

Energizer Power Max P18K vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) vs Samsung Galaxy M20

Energizer Power Max P18K Asus Zenfone Max M2 Samsung Galaxy M20 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 74.8 x 153 x 18 mm 157.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm, 175 grams 156.4 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm, 186 grams DISPLAY 6.2 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, IPS LCD 6.26 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, IPS LCD 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, PLS TFT PROCESSOR MediaTek Helio P70, octa-core 2.1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Samsung Exynos 7904, octa-core 1.8 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo, Samsung Experience CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS CAMERA Triple 12 + 5 + 2 MP

Dual 16 + 2 MP front camera Dual 12 +5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

13 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 13 +5 MP, f/1.9 and f/2.2

8 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 18.000 mAh 5000 mAh 5000 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

Besides coming with a mammoth battery, Energizer Power Max P18K Pop also has one of the most innovative aesthetics thanks to its pop-up selfie cameras, and a screen-to-body ratio close to 100 percent without a notch. But due to its huge battery, it is very thick, more than twice the thickness of its rivals. So it is not exactly the best device to have in a pocket. I personally prefer the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 because of its more beautiful back and the strong Gorilla Glass 6 protection for the display, but some may prefer the Samsung Galaxy M20 for its higher screen-to-body ratio and its smaller notch or the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop for its more innovative design. It is all about tastes.

Display

We often tell you that you should not care so much about the display when you are about to choose a midrange device such as these ones, as most of the times they are equipped with similar IPS displays. That is exactly the case with these three handsets. Samsung Galaxy M20’s display should be slightly below-average, but without any noticeable difference compared to its opponents. The most interesting display is surely the IPS panel of the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop because of the absence of a notch and its incredibly narrow bezels on all the sides.

Specs & Software

On the paper, the Mediatek Helio P70 chipset inside the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop is superior to the Snapdragon 660 of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and to the Exynos 7904 found on the Samsung Galaxy M20. The Energizer device also comes with a more powerful memory configuration boasting 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. So, it is probably the winner when it comes to performance. It comes with stock Android just like the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, but unlike it, the OS is based on Android Pie. Samsung Galaxy M20 has a heavier and customized Android version based on Oreo.

Camera

Energizer Power Max P18K comes with a total of five cameras: three on the back and two pop-up selfie snappers on the front. On the paper, it definitely offers more, so it may be the winner even in the camera comparison. But we will have to test those cameras in order to give a definitive verdict.

Battery

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop comes with a monster 18,000 mAh battery, so there is no chance that Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Samsung Galaxy M20 will be able to reach its battery life with their 5,000 mAh. Energizer Power Max P18K Pop will be able to achieve several days of intensive usage on a single charge, while Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 can last about two or three days. Noone of these devices seems to sport a fast charging technology, so expect very slow charging times, especially for the Energizer’s flagship.

Price

The listing price of Energizer Power Max P18K Pop, that is also the winner of this comparison, will be probably unveiled at MWC 2019 in Las Vegas. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 costs about €270/$305, while Samsung Galaxy M20 carries a very affordable €150/$170 price tag.

Energizer Power Max P18K vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) vs Samsung Galaxy M20: PROs and CONS

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

PROs

Great battery life

Good cameras

Front-facing LED flash

Better performance

CONS

Price

Samsung Galaxy M20

PROs

Great battery life

Higher screen-to-body ratio

Good price

Nice cameras

CONS

Anonymous design

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop

PROs

Biggest battery ever

Pop-up cameras and high stb ratio

Good performance

Great design

CONS