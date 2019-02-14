Vivo’s iQOO foldable phone renders surface; Could it be its first phone?

Earlier this week, Vivo had introduced its new sub-brand named iQOO. The new brand may launch premium phones with futuristic features. The upcoming iQOO phones are expected to cost over 5,000 Yuan (~$739). A leakster from China has shared renders of a mysterious iQOO foldable phone. Probably, it could be the company’s first smartphone.

On Feb. 20, Samsung will be launching its first foldable smartphone. Recent leaks have claimed that the handset could be called Samsung Galaxy Winner. The South Korean company has opted for a fold-in design for the phone which requires users to open it like a book to access its internal foldable display. When the device is closed, users can use it like a smartphone because of the presence of an outer screen. The leaked renders of the alleged foldable phone from iQOO shows that it will be equipped with fold-out design.

The fold-out design has a foldable screen on the outer side of the phone. As a result, it offers users with a front display and a rear screen when it is closed. The leaked renders show that it is equipped with an edge-to-edge display. There is no official confirmation on the existence of a foldable phone from Vivo-backed iQOO company.

Last month, Vivo had debuted the Vivo APEX 2019 concept phone with some futuristic features like port-less and button-less design, full-screen in-display fingerprint scanner, screen sound-cast technology, 12 GB of RAM and Snapdragon 855. Rumors have it that the phone may will commercially debut with a different moniker.

