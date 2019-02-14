LG G8 ThinQ to feature Crystal Sound OLED technology that uses screen for audio

LG is going to launch its next flagship smartphone — LG G8 ThinQ during Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019) later this month in Barcelona, Spain. While a lot of details related to the smartphone have already leaked online, there’s still some information getting released as the launch nears.

In the latest development, it is being reported that the LG G8 ThinQ will come with Crystal Sound OLED technology that turns the phone’s screen into an audio amplifier. This technology is similar to the one which vibrates the screen to produce sound, with an effect that the company claims increases volume.

In a statement released by the company for confirming this display-based audio feature, LG said:

At MWC 2019, LG Electronics (LG) will remind audiences of its reputation and history as a leader in smartphone sound with the new LG G8 ThinQ featuring Crystal Sound OLED (CSO), an innovative technology that utilizes the phone’s OLED display as an audio amplifier.

Also, this doesn’t mean that the phone’s screen will be shaking all the time. The company explains that in speakerphone mode, it will deliver audio through the bottom speaker, and step up to two channels with the top part of the screen.

Other audio features of the smartphone include support for emulated 7.1 surround sound using DTS:X with or without headphones, and its “Boombox Speaker” design that uses space within the phone as a resonance chamber to fill out its sound. It also supports Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) encoded audio that Tidal uses and has a Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

LG had previously confirmed that the G8 ThinQ will come with a front-facing ToF sensor from Infineon Tech, which will also support 3D face unlock feature. Additionally, the phone is rumored to feature a notched display and is expected to arrive with triple rear cameras.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset. The SD855 SoC could be supported by 6GB of RAM and the company has already confirmed that the device will support some sort of touch-less gesture controls. As for the power, the phone could pack 3,500mAh battery.