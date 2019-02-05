The LG G8 ThinQ will pack a bigger battery than the its predecessor

We already know what the LG G8 ThinQ will look like thanks to leaked press renders. While the display still has a notch and the number of cameras on the back has remained unchanged, the LG G8 ThinQ does differ from the LG G7 ThinQ in other ways. One of which is its battery capacity which leaked last week.

The battery capacity of the phone was found in certification documents issued by Brazil’s version of the FCC called Anatel. The certification was issued for a Li-ion battery with model number BL-T41.

The document says the battery has a nominal capacity of 3,400mAh but an image of the battery itself shows the capacity is 3,500mAh. So how do we know it is for the LG G8 ThinQ?

The document says the LG BL-T41 is compatible with “Projecto Alpha” and since it has been reported that the codename for the upcoming flagship is “Alpha”, one can deduce this is the LG G8 ThinQ’s battery.

READ MORE: LG announces record profits for 2018 despite ailing mobile phone division

The LG G7 ThinQ has a 3,000mAh battery, so 3,500mAh is definitely a significant bump for the LG G8 ThinQ. On the other hand, the LG V50 ThinQ is said to pack a 4,000mAh.

(Source, Via)