PUBG, Fortnite and other video games affect kid’s psychology says Delhi government

In the online gaming era, the Delhi government has blamed games like PUBG, Fornite and others for affecting the children’s brain negatively. In the latest note sent by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights(DCPCR) brought to the notice of local schools about the adverse effects of online gaming on kids. DCPCR has named several games such as Hitman, Pokemon Go, PUBG and Fornite which are moderating the children’s mind with aversion, misogyny and fraud.

Besides the notice, no logic or conventional thinking is added as an explanation. It seems DCPCR has served the note with the already present conceptions about the online gaming in the society. Although, the information has been circulated to all the city schools.

DCPCR states that these games are changing the mind of children. In the future, it may impact their brain’s thinking and will impact their lives. In actual words, DCPCR notes that “These games are full of misogyny, hate, deceit and vengeance and at an age where a child learns from that he or she sees, it may negatively impact their brain for their life.”

Yesterday, talking to media, DCPCR member, Ranjhana Prasad cleared the space by saying that it was precautionary notice. She further stated that “We see a lot of aggression and arrogance in children these days they are being distracted from their studies and social life through violent games.”

Additionally, PUBG and Fornite have received tremendous growth in India from 2018. They are continuously top trending Online games since the last year in India. Earlier, online gaming was not that popular in India, but due to cheap smartphones and affordable data costs, it has registered an enormous growth. The sudden rise of online gaming in the country has made the Government to think about gaming addiction.

Read More: PlayerUnknown’s Battleground PUBG Mobile Season 3 Recap (Video)

Recently, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the gaming addition and gave some tips to parents about how to deal with it.

Well, what are your views about the increasing gaming addition in India? Share your improtant views via comments below.

(Via)