Alleged Sony Xperia XZ4 TENAA listing leak with full specifications spotted; Reveals 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage

Sony is expected to announce the Xperia XZ4 flagship phone along with mid-range phones such as Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 through its Feb. 25 media event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech expo in the coming month. In the previous month, a leak had revealed all the important specs of the Xperia XZ4 except for its camera details. Today, a Japanese tech site has shared screenshots of the TENAA listing of the alleged Xperia XZ4 smartphone. The publication claims that the images have surfaced on the Xperia XZ4 thread on Reddit. Before reading ahead, readers should be aware of the fact that GizomChina could not find listing for alleged XZ4 phone on TENAA. Hence, it is recommended to take this report with grain of salt.

The below images that could be photoshopped reveals that the next Xperia flagship phone measures 166.9 x 72.4 x 8.3mm and weighs 188 grams. The handset is listed in colors like Spring Snow White, Meteorite Black and Purple. It is fitted with a huge 6.4-inch OLED display with rounded corners that carries support for 3360 x 1440 pixels.

The alleged Xperia XZ4 is powered by 2.84 GHz octa-core processor which could be the Snapdragon 855 chipset. Sony has never released a smartphone with 8 GB of RAM. However, the leaked TENAA listing of upcoming Sony flagship reveals that it will be equipped with 8 GB of RAM. Moreover, it has a massive storage of 256 GB. There is a microSD card slot on the device for additional storage. So far, rumors have suggested that the Xperia XZ4 will be coming with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The appearance of the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage leak suggests that Sony may release a higher edition in some regions like China.

The leaked TENAA listing of the purported Xperia XZ4 further reveals that it has a 3,680mAh battery. The smartphone is rumored to debut as the first Sony phone with triple rear cameras. The leak shows that the rear-mounted triple camera setup will include 52-megapixel primary sensor, 26-megapixel secondary sensor and a third sensor of 8-megapixel. For capturing selfies, it has a frontal shooter of 24-megapixel. The handset is running on the latest Android 9 Pie OS.

