Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications sheet leak reveals tall aspect ratio display, multiple colors and more

Sony is expected to announce the Xperia XZ4 flagship smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in the coming month. A leaked specs sheet of the smartphone had surfaced over the weekend to reveal the entire specifications of the Xperia XZ4. The screenshot of the specs sheet suggests that it was taken from the Chinese or Taiwanese edition of the official Sony Mobile website.

The specs sheet screenshot does not contain the “Xperia XZ4” name. However, the information present on specs sheet seems to belong to an upcoming flagship phone from Sony. Hence, it is speculated to be specs of the forthcoming Xperia XZ4. Before reading ahead, readers are recommended to take this report with a grain of salt since the leaked screengrab has surfaced through an unverified source.

The screengrab reveals that the Sony Xperia XZ4 will be featuring a 6.4-inch OLED display that deliver an aspect ratio of 21:9. The tall display of the phone will carry support for HDR and produce quad HD+ resolution of 3360 x 1440 pixels. The screen will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5 panel.

The Snapdragon 855 chipset will be powering the Xperia XZ4 along with 6 GB of RAM. It will have an internal storage of 128 GB and for additional storage, it will carry support for microSD card slot. The Android 9 Pie OS will come preloaded on the device. The leak reveals that the phone will include a massive battery of 4,400mAh battery which sounds too good for a Sony flagship phone.

The pricing of the Xperia XZ4 is not known. The smartphone will be available in colors like black, silver, blue and deep purple. Like the predecessor model, it will be an IP68 certified handset. It will measure 167 x 72 x 8.2mm and weigh 191 grams. Unfortunately, the leak does not contain any information on the camera configurations of the Xperia XZ4.

(via)