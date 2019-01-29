BlackBerry ‘Adula’ smartphone running Android 9 Pie may be in the works

BlackBerry is reportedly working on a new smartphone — BlackBerry ‘Adula’. In the BlackBerry DTEK security application, some code was found related to the company’s upcoming smartphone, which is being referred by the company as ‘Adula’.

There are several companies holding a license for making BlackBerry smartphones, which includes TCL, Optiemus and BB Merah Putih and this upcoming new handset could be from any one of them. However, there’s a possibility that the phone could be coming from Optiemus, which launched the Evolve and Evolve X smartphones in India.

The Editor-in-Chief for the CrackBerry forums adds that the device may not be a new one and instead belonging to someone in the location called Adula. Another forum member pointed out that this could be the long-rumored smartphone with the code name ‘Aurora 2’. The report also notes that ‘Aurora 2’ may be running a “special BBM Emtek” along with “preloaded bloatware including the in-app optional packs”.

According to the report, it is likely that the device may come with Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. Rumors about this device come months after the company launched its BlackBerry Key2 LE. Currently, there’s no clarity about when the company is planning to launch the new device.

Since this new information comes weeks before the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, there’s a possibility that the device could be unveiled and showcased during MWC 2019 which kicks-off from 25th February in Barcelona, Spain.

