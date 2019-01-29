Oppo to soon launch a new smartphone in India via Flipkart, could be Oppo K1

China-based smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch yet another mid-range smartphone in the Indian market. It seems that the upcoming smartphone with affordable pricing will be available for purchase in India exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart.

The company has already created a landing page on Flipkart for the upcoming smartphone but the name of the device is not yet revealed. Only one feature of the said phone is known so far — in-display fingerprint sensor.

While the company has not revealed which phone it plans to launch, the bottom portion of the phone in the teaser images suggests that the phone is likely to be the Oppo K1, which was launched in China in October last year.

To remind you of the specifications, the Oppo K1 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on top.

Under the hood, Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor is powering the device, along with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Both models come with 64GB of internal storage and also comes with a microSD card slot that enables you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.

As for the camera configuration, there’s a dual camera setup on the back, with camera sensors stacked horizontally in the top-left corner along with an LED flash. It consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with AI-based features to enhance the camera performance.

On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 25-megapixel shooter for taking selfies and video calling. The company has tried to include all the trendy features in the phone. As a result, along with the smaller waterdrop notch, you also get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 on top. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi i 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and GLONASS. It is powered by a 3,500mAh battery that supports Super VOOC fast charging technology.

