OPPO’s patent hides the Punch Hole in the Icon; Could it be OPPO R19’s design?

OPPO has been consistently offering higher screen space on its R-series of smartphones. The OPPO R11 that was unveiled in June 2017 came with 16:9 display and its upgraded version R11s was launched with 18:9 screen later in the same year. OPPO switched to notched displays for the R15 series that were unveiled in Q1 last year. The R17 series launched later last year came with waterdrop notched screens. Hence, it is very likely that the upcoming R19 will either feature a punch-hole display like the Samsung Galaxy A8s or Honor View 20. Recently, OPPO had filed for two patents with title “Mobile phone with app icon interface” which is nothing but a punch-hole display with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The display design reveals the presence of a selfie camera on the top-left corner of the display. The camera app overlays the selfie camera and next it is four other apps. Swiping to the right of the camera will reveal those other apps, but the camera icon will always remain at the same place.

The rear design of the phone has antenna bands placed on the top and bottom edges of the back panel. A horizontal dual camera setup with LED flash is placed at the top-left of the rear shell. A fingerprint scanner is also available on the backside of the phone. The bottom edge of the phone has external speaker, a charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Will the upcoming OPPO R19 sport the new punch-hole display design? There is no concrete evidence available yet. A recent report had revealed that the company may use a notch-less screen like the OPPO Find X for the OPPO R19. The smartphone is speculated to be equipped with a pop-up selfie camera. The backside of the phone could be either featuring a dual or triple camera module. Like the predecessor model, the R19 may feature an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Which upcoming OPPO phone could be sporting the punch-hole display design? Share us your thoughts by posting your comments below.

