OPPO PCDM00 / PCDT00 full specifications and images leaked on TENAA

A new OPPO smartphone that has a model number of PCDM00 has appeared on TENAA with full specs. A variant of the same phone having a model number of PCDT00 has also appeared alongside it. The specifications and appearance of the smartphone suggests that it could be an upcoming mid-range phone from the Chinese manufacturer.

OPPO PCDM00 / PCDT00 Specifications

The PCDM00 / PCDT00 handset measures 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.3mm and it weighs 170 grams. It houses a 6.2-inch display that produces 1520 x 720 pixels HD+ resolution. The display of the phone features a waterdrop notch.

The PCDM00 / PCDT00 is powered by an octa-core processor that works at 2.3 GHz. The clocking speed suggests that it could be fueled by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The SoC is supported by 4 GB of RAM. The handset offers 64 GB of native storage and it is equipped with a microSD card slot. It is fueled by 4,100mAh battery.



When it comes to photography, the OPPO PCDM00 / PCDT00 offers 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear-mounted dual camera setup and a frontal camera of 16-megapixel. The device is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

Even the PCDM00 model has been shown in red variant above, its TENAA listing claims it will be available in Blue color as well. The PCDT00 model can be seen in black color in the below shown images. However, its listing also claims that it will be available in Black color.

The OPPO PCDM00 / PCDT00 smartphone seems to be wearing a glossy polycarbonate rear panel. It features golden accents around the fingerprint canner and horizontal dual camera setup on the rear. The left edge of the phone has volume buttons and its power button is located on the right.

The newly spotted OPPO phone has also been approved by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT) in the recent past. The exact product name of the phone is still under the wraps.

(source 1, 2)