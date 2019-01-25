Buy A95X MAX S905X2 And Tanix TX5 Max TV Boxes At Unbeatable Prices On GeekBuying [Coupons Inside]

Looking for a cost-effective TV box that doesn’t compromise on quality? GeekBuying’s got your back!

Known as one of China’s best online stores for electronic items, GeekBuying is offering cost-conscious cinephiles who fancy watching their favorite series or playing popular games on a big-screen without leaving the comfort of their rooms something to cheer about.

As part of its latest promotion, GeekBuying is doling out significant discounts on a wide selection of TV boxes and mini PCs that usually carry steep price tags.

Dubbed as ‘Top 10 TV Boxes,’ the recently kicked-off promo has been split into multiple categories like Top 10, More Savings, New Arrivals, Mini PCs etc.

Aside from grabbing big discounts on select items included in the aforesaid categories, buyers will be able to use promo code TOP10TV to save a considerable amount of extra money at check out.

We’ll take a gander at two top-branded TV boxes that you can now buy on GeekBuying without emptying your pocket. We’ll even show how you can get extra discounts on these devices without breaking a sweat.

A95X MAX S905X2 TV Box

Touted as one of the first TV boxes to run Android 8.1 Oreo OS, the A95X MAX delivers a superior user experience, coupled with steady performance.

Under the hood, the device packs the long-awaited Amlogic S905X successor dubbed the S905X2 chip.

It uses an ARM Dvalin MP2 GPU and features the VP9 hardware decoding, which is a globally popular mainstream decoding formats.

Carrying a $110.05 price tag, this variant of the A95X MAX comes with 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage capacity, but you can now buy it for just $74.88 on GeekBuying.

Moreover, you can extend this 32 percent discount by using coupon code GIZ_FEVMJNDO at checkout.

The aforesaid coupon helps you get an extra $22.30 off by bringing the already lowered asking price of the TV box further down to just $68.69.

Alternatively, you can go for the 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM variant that usually sells for $94.25, but can now be yours if you are willing to shell out just $68.99.

You can follow this link to grab the discount. Note that the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.

Tanix TX5 Max TV Box

The TX5 Max runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS that ensures better speed and uninterrupted performance.

The Tanix TX5 Max can efficiently transform your regular television into a smart TV. It is powered by an Amlogic S905X2, which is an upgrade to the S905X chip.

Equipped with the same quad-core Cortex A53 cores, the TX5 Max features an ARM Dvalin MP2, while adding VP9 hardware decoding, which is globally considered as a mainstream decoding format.

This model of the Tanix-branded TV box that retails for $97.90, ships with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and offers 32GB of onboard storage space.

As part of its latest promo, GeekBuying is now offering this feature-laden Tanix TX5 Max TV box at a dropped price of just $59.88.

Aside from taking full advantage of this 39 percent discount, you can use coupon code GIZ_ IVEBISOI to reduce the TV box’s original selling price to only $54.99.

In other words, you can get an extra $4.89 off simply by applying the coupon before placing your order.

You can follow this link to avail the discount which will be valid only for a limited period of time.