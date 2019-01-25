Get Up To A 30% Off On MECOOL-Branded TV Boxes On Banggood

Established back in 2015, MECOOL is a popular brand that focuses primarily on making high-end smartphones, tablets and TV boxes.



As part of its latest promotion, Banggood has collaborated with MECOOL to offer a wide selection of their top-end TV boxes at lowered prices.

Dubbed as ‘Top Sale TV Box Brand MECOOL,’ the recently kicked-off promo offers up to a considerable 30 percent off TV boxes featured on the promotion page.

In order to simplify and expedite the search process, these heavily discounted TV boxes have been split into three categories – Hot Sale, Voice Control and DVB Signal.

The first section dubbed, ‘Hot Sale’ features MECOOL’s M8S Pro W and KM9 Android TV boxes. More importantly, you can now get your hands on the aforesaid TV boxes at lowered prices.

For the sake of an instance, the M8S PRO W would normally set you back $39.99, but you can now buy it for a dropped price of just $26.99 on Banggood.

This is a 33 percent drop in the device’s retail price.

Likewise, you can get a 27 percent off on the KM9 TV box that usually retails for $72.99. As a result, the feature-laden TV box can now be yours at a reduced price of just $52.99.

The ‘Voice Control’ section is brimming with all sorts of top-end TV boxes that you can buy without emptying your pockets.

The category features the M8S Pro W, KM8, M8S Pro Plus and M8S Pro L TV boxes carrying slashed price tags.

The ‘DVB Signal’ section is where you can buy the KI Pro, KII Pro, KIII Pro as well as the M8S Plus TV boxes without breaking the bank.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and take full advantage of the discount. It is worth noting that the promo is slated to end soon.