Samsung Galaxy A50 launch date could be approaching fast

Around a week ago, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A50 with model number SM-A505F was spotted on the database of Wi-Fi Alliance. Now, the smartphone has received approval from Bluetooth SIG body. Since devices are known to go official around a month after appearing on Bluetooth SIG website, it appears the arrival of the Galaxy A50 could be approaching fast.

As it can be seen in the screenshot taken from the Bluetooth SIG site, the SM-A505FN model number belongs to the upcoming Galaxy A50 smartphone. Apart from Bluetooth 5.0 LE support, the listing doe not include any details on its specifications.

Previous leaks have revealed that the Galaxy A50 will be equipped with Infinity-V display. The display type could be AMOLED since the handset is rumored to come equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader. There is no information available on the exact size of the display of Galaxy A50.

The smartphone was spotted with Exynos 9610 chipset on Geekbench benchmarking platform in the recent past along with 4 GB of RAM. there is a possibility that the handset could be equipped with an internal storage of 64 GB or 128 GB. The latest Android 9 Pie OS will come preinstalled on the device. It is likely to receive power from 4,000mAh battery. The WFA certification of the phone revealed that it supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

The Galaxy A50 is expected to arrive with a triple camera setup. Its camera sensors could be similar to that Galaxy A7 (2018). Hence, it is expected to feature a 24-megapixel main sensor, a wide-angle lens and a depth sensor. It is expected to be available in multiple colors like blue, pink, black, silver and white.

The South Korean company is yet to confirm on the existence of the Galaxy A50 smartphone. On Feb. 20, the Galaxy S10 series will be made official through the Unpacked event. Few days later at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, the company may announce the Galaxy A50 smartphone.

