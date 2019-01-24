Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus surface in new live photos

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 unpacked event draws nearer with each passing day. As expected, more details confirming new features of the phones have surfaced online and we expect it to continue this way right up until the launch. Today, live photos have been released on the web and they show the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus side by side.

These photos leave nothing to the imagination with respect to the design of both phones. They confirm the design of the displays as well as the rear of both phones.

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus will both come with punch hole displays which Samsung has named Infinity-O Display. To be honest only the Galaxy S10’s display should be called Infinity-O as the hole in the Galaxy S10 Plus is shaped like a pill and not an “O”.

The holes in both phones are at the top right corner of the screen. The Galaxy S10 Plus has a bigger hole because it has dual front-facing cameras. Both the S10 and S10 Plus have their bezels shaved off but their chins are a bit thicker.

On the rear, the Galaxy S10 duo sport triple rear cameras arranged horizontally. They share the same housing along with an LED flash and what we believe is a blood pressure monitor. There is no fingerprint scanner visible which means they do have in-display fingerprint sensors as reported in earlier leaks.

The Galaxy S10 in the photo is black while the Galaxy S10 Plus has a silver finish. The latter has slightly more curved edges and even its display appears to be more curved too.

The Galaxy A8s and Samsung W2019 have ditched the audio jack but Samsung is not yet ready to remove it from its S-series flagships. The audio port sits on the left of the USB-C port on both phones while the speaker grille is positioned on the right.

The live photos also show the phones powered on and we get to see the homescreen and what Samsung’s One UI looks like. The icons are large and there is a Google search bar sitting above them.

READ MORE: Samsung files trademark application for “Neuro Game Booster”, is this its version of GPU Turbo?

The Galaxy S10 series will be unveiled on February 20. They will come with either an Exynos 9820 or a Snapdragon 855 processor with different RAM and storage configurations. A leak has also revealed they will have support for reverse wireless charging which Samsung has named PowerShare. Alongside this two, we also expect a 5G version and a less powerful model called the Galaxy S10E.

(Source, Via)