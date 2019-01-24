Honor View 20 price for India leaked with color variants

The Honor View 20 will be arriving as a worthy rival for the OnePlus 6T in India. The smartphone will be made official on Jan. 29 and it will be available for purchase exclusively through Amazon India. The specifications of the smartphone s already known through its launch in China. The price tag of the base model of the Honor View 20 has been leaked today.

Honor View 20 Price in India

Fresh leak reveals that the Honor View 20 will be costing Rs. 35,999 (~$506) for the variant featuring 6 GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. The smartphone will be hitting the market in color such as Midnight Black and Blue Sapphire.

The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB OnePlus 6T with in-display fingerprint reader is priced at Rs. 37,999 (~$534). In China, the company is also selling a higher edition of the phone with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage which is priced at 3,499 Yuan (~$515). There is no confirmation on whether India will be receiving the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Honor View 20 edition.

Read More: Honor Play 8A gets a new Flame Red colour variant

Honor View 20 Specifications

The Honor View 20 has a 6.4-inch punch-hole display that produces full HD+ resolution. The Kirin 980 chipset powers the phone. The rear shell of the phone features 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 3D ToF stereo camera.

Placed on the front is a selfie shooter of 25-megapixel. The Magic UI 2.0 based Android 9 Pie OS is preinstalled on the View 20. It receives power from 4,000mAh battery that carries support for rapid charging.