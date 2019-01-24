Honor Play 8A gets a new Flame Red colour variant

It is sort of a custom in China or phone manufacturers to release a special red variant of their products during the Spring festival. That is what Huawei’s Honor has just done. The company has released a Flame Red variant of the Honor Play 8A. This is coming barely two weeks after the model was initially launched in China in three different colours of Magic Night Black, Aurora Blue and Platinum Gold.

The new Flame Red variant comes as the fourth colour options the Play 8A is now available in. The variant looks elegant in red but the paint job wasn’t enough for Honor to change the retail price. The pricing of the new variant will start at 799 yuan (around $116) and it will go on sale at 10.08AM on January 29. For now, the Honor Play 8A is only available in China but there are speculations it will be launched in India soon. The four colour options of the budget Honor phone may likely be unleashed at once in India.

As a recap of the specifications, the Honor Play 8A features a polycarbonate body along with a metal frame. The device packs a big 6.09-inch waterdrop notch screen with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The Play 8A is the second model after Xiaomi’s Mi Play to feature a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It comes in 3GB+32GB and 3GB+64GB combo with microSD card slot for expanding the storage. The device equally packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and autofocus while there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture at the front. The device is fueled by a 3,020mAh battery and carries support for 5V/1A charging. Other connectivity features that are included on the Honor 8A are dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, microUSB 2.0 and 3.5mm audio jack. Unfortunately, there is no fingerprint scanner.