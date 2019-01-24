Huawei announces Balong 5000 5G modem with up to 6.5 Gbps 5G speeds in China

Through the 5G conference and MWC 2019 pre-communication meeting in Beijing, Huawei consumer business CEO Richard Yu announced the Balong 5000 as the most powerful 5G modem that can deliver maximum 5G speeds of up to 6.5 Gbps. The Balong 5000 5G modem was first announced alongside the 7nm Kirin 980 chip at the IFA 2018 event.

Balong 5000

The Balong 5000 is the first ever 5G modem that is compatible with Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architecture. The 5G modem by Huawei can support 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G connectivity.

At the unveil event, Huawei claimed that the Balong 5000 is the world’s first TDD/FDD full-spectrum access platform. The Snapdragon X50 LTE modem by Qualcomm that peaks at 5 Gbps does not support Standalone (SA) architecture and FDD. Balong 5000 is the first to achieve industry’s benchmark 5G peak download rate by achieving 4.6 Gbps in the sub-6GHz low frequency band and China’s main 5G frequency band along with 6.5 Gbps in the millimeter wave which is the highest frequency band and 5G extended band.

In simpler terms, it delivers in offers tenfold better experience than 4G LTE. Balong 5000 is also the first multimode chip in the world to support V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communication that offers a highly reliable car networking solution with low latency.

Huwaei 5G CPE Pro

At today’s event, the company also revealed Huawei 5G CPE Pro router. With Balong 5000 onboard, it can support 4G and 5G networks. It can download 1 GB HD video file in just 3 seconds through 5G.

The Huawei 5G CPE Pro is designed for home as well as medium-sized enterprises to provide high quality broadband access. With Wi-Fi 6 technology, it can achieve up to 4.8 Gbps speeds. Also, it is the first CPE router from the company to support HiLink, a smart home interconnection platform developed by Huawei.

The Balong 5G modem along with Kirin 980 will be present inside the Huawei’s 5G phone that will debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 event that will be held in Barcelona, Spain in the coming month.