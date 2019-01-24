Realme’s upcoming smartphone teased as ‘Entertainment Ka Boss’, will be Flipkart exclusive

Realme, which has already launched five smartphones in the Indian market so far, is now gearing up to launch a new smartphone which seems to be focusing on the entertainment aspects.

The company has teased its upcoming smartphone as ‘Entertainment Ka Baap’, which translates to something like ‘Boss of Entertainment’. While the phone’s launch date is not yet known, the smartphone is confirmed to be sold exclusively through Flipkart.

Flipkart has also created a landing page for the upcoming smartphone on its platform. While no actual features or specifications have been listed on Flipkart, the landing page indicates that the smartphone will come with an impressively high onboard storage space and a display with a wide notch.

Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1, the most recent smartphones from the company features a waterdrop notch while the Realme C1 — the entry-level phone of Realme comes with the regular rectangular notch. As the upcoming phone has a wider notch, it seems that it’ll be positioned below the Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro.

The company is also reportedly working on its Realme 3 smartphone, which is expected to launch by the end of March this year. However, nothing else if known related to the smartphone at this time. There were rumors about Realme’s 48MP camera smartphone but the company’s CEO denied it.

After expanding its offline presence in India, Realme is also looking to open exclusive experience stores. Madhav Sheth recently said that the company is currently working on the company’s structure and principles and is yet to finalize the location for its first experience store. However, we should expect such store in the second half of this year.

Realme is a new smartphone brand launched last year after splitting from Oppo and has already made its mark in the budget smartphone segment in India — one of the biggest smartphone markets globally. The company has even expanded to six other geographies — Malaysia, Vietnam, the Phillippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Egypt.