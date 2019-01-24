Realme India CEO clarifies that the company isn’t working on 48MP camera smartphone

Recently, there were reports making rounds suggesting that Realme is working on a smartphone with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 camera sensor. However, the rumors come to rest now after Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth clarified in AMA video.

In the video, Madhav Sheth clarified that the company isn’t working on a smartphone with a 48MP camera sensor and further added that Realme has no plans to launch a phone with such high megapixel-count camera sensor anytime soon.

In the statement debunking rumors of 48MP camera smartphone, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said:

For Realme, we are not going to adopt the high megapixel just for the sake of launching it because we believe that camera tuning and software optimization is even more important. We always strive to give our users the best combination of both hardware and software.

He further said that all the upcoming smartphone from the company will run Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. When asked about the Android Pie update for the existing smartphone models, he said that the company will follow the given timeline.

When inquired about the phone cases, Madhav Sheth said that the existing phones won’t get official mobile covers but the company may offer official phone cases for the upcoming smartphones. He also added that Realme could also launch a power bank.

Realme India CEO further added that the company plans to launch many new smartphone models in Q1 and Q2. Recently, it was reported that the company is working on Realme 3 which is scheduled to launch by the end of Q1 2019, i.e. by March this year.

Recently, when some users demanded a dedicated app store for Realme users on its community, the company responded to that by saying that it is considering to launch its own app store. When launched, the app store will work as an alternative to the Google Play Store for users to download apps and games.

Realme is a new smartphone brand launched last year after splitting from Oppo and has already made its mark in the budget smartphone segment in India — one of the biggest smartphone markets globally. The company has even expanded to six other geographies — Malaysia, Vietnam, the Phillippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Egypt.

After expanding its offline presence in India, Realme is also looking to open exclusive experience stores. Madhav Sheth recently said that the company is currently working on the company’s structure and principles and is yet to finalize the location for its first experience store. However, we should expect such store in the second half of this year.