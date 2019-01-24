If you’ve run out of Valentine’s Day gift ideas, Banggood’s got your back!

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, a lot of us would have already started searching the internet in a bid to find an ideal Valentine’s Day gifts for their beloved.

While the internet is brimming with all sorts of Valentine’s Day gifts ideas for wives, husbands, boyfriends, and girlfriends, these ideas don’t necessarily suit your fancy. Banggood is bent on changing that.

Keeping in line with that, the Chinese online store that guarantees the best bang for your buck is now offering its users a chance to buy a perfect Valentine’s Day present without burning a hole in their pocket.

Sporting an awe-inspiring design that’s likely to sweep your sweetheart off her feet, the Newwear Q9 has gone up for sale carrying a considerably lowered price of just $19.99 on Banggood.

This is a whopping 50 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $39.99. On the downside, there were only 124 pieces remaining for this promo, which is slated to end on February 4th.

Aside from that, buyers qualify to receive the Newwear 20mm replacement leather wristband watch band strap as a gift option with this order.

But if that doesn’t impress you much, it might interest you to know that you can participate in the Newwear Q9 Snap-Up deal and stand a chance to get the coveted smartwatch at an unbelievably lowered price of just $9.99.

This recently kicked-off deal will be valid for six highly appealing color options. It is imperative for you to bear in mind that the $9.99 Snap-Up will be limited to only three pieces daily and it will start at 22:00 (UTC+8) every day.

This unmissable $9.99 Snap-Up Newwear Q9 deal will come to an end on January 19th.

The Q9 is housed in a sturdy metal frame and features an eye-catching tempered glass screen.

The smartwatch is loaded with useful functions like distance counter, calorie counter, a heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, and sedentary reminder just to name a few.

Moreover, with the Newwear Q9, you can either answer or reject an incoming call without requiring your smartphone. Long pressing will reject an incoming call.

The details including name and number of the caller are revealed on its 1.3-inch color touch display.

You can head straight to this link to check out more details about the Newwear Q9 smartwatch on the promotion page and take part in the $9.99 Newwear Q9 Snap Up deal.