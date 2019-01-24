Vivo V11 Pro successor with pop-up front camera tipped to debut in February

A recent report had revealed that Vivo India is working on the launch of the successor edition of the Vivo V11 Pro that was unveiled in September last year. The exact name of the V11 Pro’s successor is not known yet, but the smartphone is tipped to debut in February. Citing information acquired from people who are familiar with the news surrounding the V11 Pro’s successor, BGR India has revealed that the Vivo V11 Pro will be arriving with a pop-up selfie camera feature like the Vivo NEX flagship phone.

Probably, the successor phone could be called Vivo V13 Pro or Vivo V15 Pro. Sibling brand OPPO had skipped the R13 moniker and had directly launched R15 series after the R11 phones. Hence, there is a possibility that Vivo too may skip the 13 number is considered unlucky in some countries. Hence, there is a possibility that the Vivo 11 Pro’s successor may break cover as Vivo 15 Pro.

Coming back to the main story, the inclusion of the pop-up selfie camera on the alleged V15 Pro suggests that the smartphone will also feature a notch-less display like the Vivo NEX smartphone. Since the V11 Pro handset comes with in-display fingerprint scanner, Vivo will make the same feature available on its successor edition.

There is no information available on the specifications of the alleged Vivo V15 Pro. As far as pricing is concerned, the handset is expected to cost higher than Rs. 25,990 which was the launch price of the V11 Pro.

The Vivo V11 Pro features a 6.4-inch HaloView S-AMOLED screen that produces full HD+ resolution. It is fueled by the Snapdragon 670 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. It receives power from a 3,400mAh battery which carries support for 18W fast charging. The V11 Pro comes with an inbuilt storage of 64 GB and a microSD card slot is also available on the device for more storage. For photography, there is 12-megapixel + 5-megapiel dual camera setup on the rear and a frontal shooter of 25-megapixel.

