There’s no dearth of all-in-one PCs in the market today; however, they don’t come cheap.

Those who aren’t willing to shell out a lot of money on a top-branded all-in-one PC desktop, usually end up compromising on quality.

If you have restlessly been waiting to get your tech greedy hands on a feature rich all-in-one PC desktop that doesn’t cost a bomb, you might want to take a gander at the Teclast X22 Air.

Given that the device is manufactured by one of China’s most renowned brand, it is hardly surprising that it boasts an impressive of features and top-end specifications.

Sporting a premium design, the Teclast X22 Air is housed in a compact body and features a slim display.



Aside from offering a superior movie watching experience, the device enables you to effortlessly edit photos, view documents and perform a slew of other strenuous tasks without breaking a sweat.

This multifunctional device sports a mammoth 21.5-inch FHD LED display and packs a powerful Intel Celeron J3160 Quad Core 1.6GHz, up to 2.24GHz processor and Integrated Graphics with Intel HD Graphics 400, under the hood.

Furthermore, the Teclast X22 Air ships with 4GB of DDR3L RAM for a high-impact gaming experience, seamless operation and enhanced internet speed.

It also offers a hearty 128GB SSD hard disk memory, making it an ideal all-in-one PC desktop for both study and play.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Teclast X22 features a supports an HDMI output, allowing the user to connect it to a high-definition monitor or projector.

Much to the delight of cost-conscious buyers, the white-tinted Teclast X22 has now gone up for sale bearing an affordable $358 price tag on GearBest.

You can visit this link to check out the full specifications of the Teclast X22 Air all-in-one PC desktop and buy it from GearBest.