Xiaomi fans can now get their tech greedy hands on a couple of variants of the Redmi Note 7 at lowered prices on GeekBuying.

Aside from taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, GeekBuying users can save a considerable amount of extra money at checkout with the help of specific coupon codes. So without wasting more time, let us check out the details.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Phablet (6GB RAM+64GB ROM)

The Redmi Note 7 variant that we’ll take a gander at first is the one that ships with 6GB of RAM and offers 64GB of internal storage capacity.

The aforesaid model would normally set you back $346 on both online and offline stores, but you can now buy it at a dropped price of only $299.99 on GeekBuying.

You can extend this 14 percent discount by apply coupon code GIZ_MFJRORQY during the checkout process.

The coupon helps you save $10 more by reducing the retail price of the Redmi Note 7 6GB RAM+64GB ROM model to just $289.99.

You can follow this link to avail the discount, which will be valid specifically for the black color version of the Redmi Note 7 phablet.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Phablet (4GB RAM+64GB ROM)

The aforesaid variant of the Redmi Note 7 can now be yours if you are willing to shell out only $265.99.

This is a significant 16 percent drop in the original asking price of $314.99 of the variant that comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage capacity.

On top of that, you can use coupon code GIZ_XYJTKATQ to get an extra $26 off.

In other words, you can bring the already lowered selling price of this Redmi Note 7 variant further down to only $239.99 simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon.

You can visit this link if you are interested in taking advantage of the discount before the promo comes to an end.

An absolute steal at this price, the Redmi Note 7 sports a mammoth 6.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection.

The phone packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE, Octa core, 2.2GHz processor and a competent Adreno 512 graphics processing unit, under the hood.

Both variants include enough RAM to ensure seamless advanced multitasking and offer enough space for you to save your favorite photos, videos, and other multimedia content.

On the photography front, the Redmi Note 7 houses a 48.0MP+5.0MP dual-camera module on the back and a 13.0MP front shooter for superior self-portraits and video chatting experience.

The phablet runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie OS and draws its juices from a 4000mAh battery.

Aside from a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Redmi Note 7 features a slew of other useful sensors including an accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.