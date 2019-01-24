valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you are looking for awe-inspiring gift ideas for a music lover or a tech buff, GeekBuying’s got your back!



All products featured in GeekBuying’s ‘2019 Valentine’s Day’ promo have been added to various categories such as For Him, For Her, Smartphones & Laptops, TV Boxes & Gadgets, Outdoor & Toys and lots more.

Select items will be tagged with a “Rose.” Those buying these items will qualify to receive a surprise gift.

If you are looking for Valentine’s Day gift ideas for a music lover that won’t empty your pocket, we got good news for you.

Deemed as one of China’s best online stores for electronic items, GeekBuying is now doling out noteworthy discounts on the Myinnov MKJI9x and the I7S TWS Bluetooth earbuds.

Aside from shedding light on the aforesaid discount, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at checkout.

Myinnov MKJI9x TWS Dual Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds

The Myinnov MKJI9x uses Bluetooth v5.0 technology to generate twice higher sound transmission speed. Aside from a stable connection, this improves the anti-interference performance.

Moreover, the Myinnov MKJI9x effectively avoid sound delays to ensure each call as well as game-playing is in real time. The earbuds adopt an ergonomically design that comfortably fits the contours of the ears.

The Myinnov MKJI9x would normally set you back a pretty penny, but you can now get your hands on it for only $19.99 on GeekBuying. This is a 33 percent reduction in the earbuds’ original asking price of $29.99.

Moreover, you can apply coupon code GIZ_CYMKDAQV to get an extra $4 off before placing your order. The aforesaid coupon helps you reduce the retail price of the Myinnov MKJI9x to only $15.99.

You can follow this link to avail the discount. Note that the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.

I7S TWS Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Thanks to the true wireless technology that the I7S adopts, you can now listen to your favorite music while enjoying your sports. Its ergonomic design protects the earphone from dropping even when you are exercising hard.

The I7S sports a compact and lightweight design for a comfortable wearing experience for a longer duration.

Furthermore, the 17S comes with an intelligent charging box that enables fast charge. You and your friend can listen to the same song without worrying about tangling wires.

While you’d expect top-branded headphones offering comparable features to cost a bomb, the I7S TWS wireless Bluetooth earbuds can now be yours if you are willing to shell out just $8.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a 10 percent drop in the device’s retail price of $9.99.

In order to extend this discount, all you need to do is to apply coupon code GIZ_LNFTQGGK before you hit the ‘Place Your Order’ button.

The coupon helps you save an extra $1 by bringing the already lowered retail price of the 17S earbuds further down to only $7.99.

You can follow this link to grab the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the earbuds.

Alternatively, you can get a 20 percent off on the black-tinted I7S Bluetooth earbuds that usually sell for $9.99.

Thanks to the aforesaid discount, you can now buy this eye-catching color version of the I7S TWS wireless Bluetooth earbuds at a dropped price of just $7.99 on GeekBuying.