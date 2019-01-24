Banggood’s Home Appliances Festival Launched Featuring An Unmissable Snap Up Deal, Big Discounts, Coupons And A Free Gift!

The market is brimming with all sorts of steeply-priced home appliances that come in handy in day to day life.



As part of its new promotion, Banggood is now offering a wide selection of top-branded home appliances at considerably lowered prices for a limited period of time.

Dubbed as the ‘Home Appliances Festival,’ the recently kicked-off promo is split into five categories including Brand Goods Flash Deal, The Best Selling Area, New Arrive & Free Gift, Exclusive Coupon and Featured Brands.

We’ll take a gander at the aforesaid sections and check out some of the products the Chinese online store is currently selling at discount.

The ‘Brand Goods Flash Deal’ category features three Digoo-branded items including the DG-FR200 smart alarm clock, DG-YS22 3 electric toothbrush, DG-FCR-1 Garden Porch Patio LED Lamp along with PUPPYOO WP511 vacuum cleaner.

More importantly, the aforesaid items have gone up for sale carrying heavily discounted price tags on Banggood. For the sake of an instance, the PUPPYOO WP511 usually retails for $183.59, but you can now get it at a dropped price of just $74.99.

You can even win a DIGOO DG-FR200 snap-up that gives you a chance to get this LED digital display alarm clock at an unbelievably lowered price of just $0.01. It is worth noting that the device would normally set you back $15.99.

‘The Best Selling Area’ section comprises a slew of top-branded items that you can buy without emptying your pocket. Among other products, you can get 30 percent off on the Xiaomi Circle Joy CJ – EKPQ02 USB Charging Automatic Electric Bottle.

The product has gone up for pre-order carrying a dropped price of $19.99. Note that the Circle Joy CJ – EKPQ02 usually sells for $28.66 without the aforesaid discount.

‘The Best Selling Area’ category also features the BlitzWolf BW-AS2 wireless speaker and the Xiaomi Sothing Mini Heater. Both items have been assigned specific coupon codes that can be used at checkout to receive additional discounts.

Those who buy products from the ‘New Arrive & Free Gift’ section before January 31st will qualify to get a $10.99 Digoo fan for free. If you buy a single item in this area, you’d receive one fan and if you buy two items, you’d get two fans.

Likewise, in the section dubbed ‘Exclusive Coupon,’ you can use a $10 off coupon if you spend $50 or more. Those who end up spending $100 or more will be able to use a bigger coupon to get an extra $20 during the check out process.

The ‘Featured Brands’ category, on the other hand, is brimming with top-end products from popular manufacturers like Xiaomi, BlitzWolf, JIMMY, and Dibea. These brands have teamed up with Banggood to offer their select products at lowered prices.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and check out all the products and take full advantage of this 7-days only promotion before it wraps up!