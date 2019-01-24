Buy Alfawise V8S Robot Vacuum Cleaner For $189.25 On GearBest

Those who fancy keeping their surrounding clean and tidy all the time usually end up spending a lot of money on smart home cleaning devices.



While the list of cleaning tools that every home must have is endless, vacuum cleaners are the most popular gadgets used at home. On the downside, top-branded vacuum cleaners are usually not easy on the pocketbook.

GearBest has teamed up with Alfawise in order to make the V8S Robot available to those who are looking for a cost-effective vacuum cleaner that doesn’t compromise on quality.

Touted as ‘your reliable partner for a cleaner home,’ the Alfawise V8S comes with a built-in gyroscope and can move around the entire area in a zigzag pattern without bumping into an object.

Moreover, the V8S is the first robotic cleaner to use PSD (position sensitive detector). The device uses PSD to determine the distance and position to generate real-time mapping and dividing a room into multiple areas and then cleaning them one at a time.

It is powered by a high-performance brushless DC motor that generates a powerful suction without making noise. Its 880-1300 PA powerful vacuuming ensures that all impurities are sucked directly into the dustbin, leaving your home clean and tidy.

Aside from that, controlling the Alfawise V8S is a cakewalk. The device comes with a convenient remote control that lets you choose between three modes of Edge, Spot, and Planning to suit your need.

The Edge mode is ideal for wall side, the Auto mode comprises Planning, Edge switch. You can use the Spot mode for cleaning dirty areas, while the Planning mode involves L-shape cleaning for the regular place.

Unlike a wide selection of steeply-priced vacuum cleaners available in the market today, the black-tinted Alfawise V8S robot vacuum cleaner will set you back on $189.25 on GearBest.

You can follow this link to check out more details about the Alfawise V8S robot vacuum cleaner and buy it on GearBest without emptying your pocket.