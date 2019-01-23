Image of Sony Xperia XZ4 home screen surfaces showing a rare 21:9 aspect ratio

Japanese tech giant Sony is expected to launch the Xperia XZ4 as its flagship for this year. Although the company is yet to officially reveal when the model will be launched, the rumour mill has been buzzing with renders and leaks about the flagship. The device was even rumoured to launch the device under a new moniker but that is not certain as well. The latest leak is a new image of the Sony Xperia XZ4’s home screen.

The most spectacular aspect is the unusual 21:9 aspect ratio which the model adopts. It also comes with Android 9.0 Pie’s gestures navigation. The render shows a while line on the side of the screen which is suspected to be Sony’s Side Sense. The Side Sense was first featured on the Xperia XZ3 and it allows you to double tap the side of the phone to bring out a list of AI-curated app shortcuts.

The renders also show the design of the Xperia XZ4 with a triple rear camera setup. Sony has been slow in trimming off the bezels around its displays but the XZ4 may come with a different design bearing a reduced bezel at the top and bottom. Sony will unveil the Xperia XZ4 at MWC next month alongside the XZ4 Compact. The company already has a an event scheduled for February 25.

