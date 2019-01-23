Vivo APEX 2019 official render leaks ahead of tomorrow’s launch

The Vivo APEX 2019 will be unveiled tomorrow at an event in China. Vivo itself released teaser images of the phone but they only showed parts of the phone. Just a few hours to the launch, an official render has surfaced online that shows the device in full.

The Vivo APEX 2019 has a mirror-like silver finish. The back is highly reflective and is home to dual cameras stacked on top of each other. What appears to be an LED flash sits underneath.

The front of the phone is nearly all screen but there is still some bezels around with the chin being the thickest. Since the top bezel is gone, there is no front-facing camera or earpiece which means Vivo is sticking to a pop-up camera and a piezoelectric speaker.

There is also no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner which means it has an in-screen one. The image isn’t a close-up shot, so we can’t confirm if it truly doesn’t have any openings and buttons just like the Meizu Zero.

In a few hours, we will get to see the device properly and also learn more about its design and specs.

