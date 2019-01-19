Vivo teases NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousin Limited Edition

It is no news that Vivo is an official partner of the NBA. The Chinese phone manufacturer has a few NBA-themed limited editions phones, though we didn’t get any last year. Today, Vivo released a teaser for a new NBA limited edition phone and we think it is of the NEX Dual Display.

Vivo released a poster today teasing the arrival of a new NBA limited edition phone. From the appearance of the device, we believe it is the NEX Dual Display since there is no notch and the bezels are really thin. However, that’s not the only info the poster reveals.

Vivo’s brand ambassador for a few years now has been Golden State Warrior player, Stephen Curry. It appears his contract has expired as the poster also teases a new brand ambassador. Those familiar with the NBA will recognize that jersey number belongs to DeMarcus Cousins who also plays for the Golden State Warriors. We believe this means Cousins is Vivo’s new brand ambassador and we may actually be getting a Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins Limited Edition.

The limited edition NEX Dual Display is expected to come with a special retail box with the NBA and or Golden State Warriors’ logos. It should also come with branded accessories and souvenirs and a custom UI.

READ MORE: Vivo V11 Pro successor to reportedly launch in India next month

Sadly, the poster doesn’t say anything about a release date but we expect more details to surface soon. Nevertheless, we won’t be surprised if Vivo announces the limited edition NEX Dual Display alongside the Vivo APEX 2019 on January 24.

(Source, Via)