Nokia 3.1 Plus running Android Pie appears on Geekbench, update may arrive soon

HMD Global is one of the top manufacturers when it comes to speed of updates. A large percentage of its phones are already running Android 9 Pie, the latest version of Android. It appears that update may soon arrive for the Nokia 3.1 Plus.

A version of the Nokia 3.1 Plus running Android 9 was seen on Geekbench yesterday. Since the phone is currently still running Android Oreo, this might be an indication that the update to Pie is on the horizon.

The phone just received January’s security update a few days ago. We presume Android Pie will likely be bundled with February’s security update next month.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus was first announced in India last year. It has a 6.0-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 2GB/3GB of RAM, and 16GB/32GB of storage. There is a 13MP + 5MP dual camera setup on its rear and an 8MP camera for selfies. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

