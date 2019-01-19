Early Android Q build surfaces with new security and UI features

2019 just started and most of the eligible phones are yet to receive the update to Android Pie. But folks over at XDA Developers already put their hands on an early build of the next major version of the operating system: Android Q. We still do not know how Android 10 will be called, but thanks to the screenshots and a hands-on video of the early build leaked we can have a first glance on some of the improvements that will be included in this version. Android Q will have a brand new Dark Mode: it will be useful for everyone who has a smartphone with an OLED display and wants to save energy, as well as not getting tired eyes in the night thanks to darker colors.

In order to activate the new Dark Mode, all users will have to do is go to the Display settings menu and tap on Set Dark Mode. Once it is enabled, the Dark Mode on Android Q will turn the user interface dark. White elements will become dark gray and there will even be some elements, such as the notifications and the toggle panel, that will become black. Even apps that do not support the Dark Mode natively will be compatible with the new feature.

The Android Q build also shows improvements to privacy and security with a revamped Permissions menu which will allow checking apps permissions individually directly from the settings and restricting permissions when apps are open. Info about app permissions will be also shown in the notifications tab if needed. Two important security options have been added: Time to take action and Time to read, that will allow setting how long to show messages that ask the user to take action and the notifications that require no immediate action.

Further, there will be a Desktop Mode, freeform windows support (allowing to launch multiple windows of apps by tapping on them), a built-in system recording and a new Game Update Package Preferences allowing users to select graphics drivers on their own. Last but not least, Android Q will bring a feature to turn sensors off and two new screen lock settings to keep the phone awake for longer duration when it is close to a trusted device and to automatically lock it when that device is removed from the trusted devices list.

