Exynos 9820-powered Galaxy 10 appears on Geekbench

Samsung’s flagships usually come in two processor variants. Based on the country or region, you either get the version powered by Samsung’s own Exynos processor or the one powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon chipset. The Galaxy S10 will be no different.

In China and the US, Samsung will launch the phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 mobile platform while Europe will get the Exynos 9820 version. The latter has just appeared on Geekbench, giving us a look at how powerful Samsung’s flagship chipset performs.

Appearing on Geekbench as the “samsung SM-G973N”, the Galaxy S10 runs Android 9 Pie and packs 6GB of RAM. The Exynos 9820 has a base frequency of 1.95GHz and the device scored 4382 points in the single-core test and 9570 points in the multi-core test.

Compared to the Galaxy S9 which is powered by the Exynos 9810 (with 4GB of RAM and running Android Oreo) and has a single-core score of 3655 and a multi-core score of 8970 points, the Exynos 9820 definitely brings significant improvements in performance.

However, when compared to the Snapdragon 855 version of the Galaxy S10 Plus, the Exynos 9820 trails behind in the multi-core score (10,256) but beats the single-core score (3413) of Qualcomm’s latest chipset.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 on February 20. It will launch alongside the Galaxy S10 E, the Galaxy S10 Plus, a Galaxy S10 5G edition, and the foldable Galaxy F.

