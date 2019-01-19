Get Up To 15% Off On Top-Branded Quadcopters And Big Coupons On Banggood

Looks like drone enthusiasts that have restlessly been waiting to get their hands on a feature-laden drone without spending a lot of money are in for a treat.



Banggood has just launched its RC Quadcopters Sales promotion, wherein drone aficionados can avail up to a noteworthy 15 percent off on a wide selection of drones. These drones have been split into multiple categories in a bid to facilitate and expedite the search process.

Aside from offering the aforesaid discount, the Chinese online store that guarantees the best bang for your buck is also giving drone lovers an opportunity to save extra money during the checkout process. For the sake of an instance, you can get a 45% off on the Eachine M80 simply by using coupon code 9b650f.

Likewise, you can avail a 37 percent off on the Eachine Windmill E014 if you apply coupon code 1992dd before checking out. There’s a 24 percent discount available for the MJX B5W for those who will use coupon code 98ef35 before checking out.

As if that weren’t enough, you can get a 20 percent discount on the Eachine EX2H with the help of coupon code 66ff9c. It is imperative for you to bear in mind that the aforesaid coupons will only be valid until January 31st.

The drones have separated into Hot Quadcopter, Down To $18.19, 15% Off and Hot Quadcopter Parts categories. While the rest of these sections feature top-end drones carrying lowered prices, the 15% Off category gives you a chance to get an extra discount in the form of a 15% off coupon f194da.

For example, the Eachine EX2H brushless RC drone is currently available under the 15% Off section for $62.99. This 44 percent discount can be extended further by using coupon code f194da.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and check out the rest of the quadcopters and accessories that you can buy without emptying your pockets.