Known for offering the best bang for your buck, Banggood is now offering its users a chance to get an extra 12 percent off on spare parts for RC drones.



The aforesaid discount will be available in the form of coupon code f53d0e.

Aside from that, you can grab noteworthy discounts on a wide selection of items that have been added to different categories like LiPo Battery, Propellers, DIY Accessories, Carrying Bag/Case, and Others.

The ‘LiPo Battery’ section comprises various batteries for RC drones that you can buy without emptying your pocket. For instance, the Xiaomi FIMI A3 rechargeable Lipo battery that normally sells for $47.99 can now be yours for just $39.99.

Likewise, you can buy Eachine E58 4 pieces props blades with 2 pieces propeller clip clamp at a lowered price under the ‘Propellers’ category.

Moreover, there’s a ‘DIY Accessories’ section that features everything from high-end control boards to coreless motors. There are significant discounts available for select items included in this section.

You can even buy bags for your favorite RC drones at reduced prices, under the next category dubbed ‘Carrying Bag/Case.’ This section features handbag carrying cases, storage shoulder bags, hard shell backpack case bags and lots more.

The rest of the products have been added to the ‘Others’ category.

Here you can find the Wingsland R6 5.8GHz Switchable Mode Foldable Transmitter For Wingsland S6, GameSir T1d/T1s Bluetooth 3D Joysticks Connection Remote Control Transmitter and various other products that enhance your drone flying experience.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and take full advantage of the discounts. It is worth noting that the extra 12% off coupon is likely to expire soon.