Realme C1 2019 to go on sale in India for the first time today via Flipkart

Realme C1 2019, the new variant of Realme’s entry-level smartphone which now comes with increased internal storage capacity, will go on sale in India today for the first time. When launched, the phone was touted by the company as ‘Entertainment Ka Boss’ and will be available for purchase through Flipkart.

Last week, the company had launched Realme C1 2019 in two variants — 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage. As for the pricing, the 2GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 7,499 (approximately $105), the 3GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 8,499 (approximately $119).

Except for the internal storage, most of the phone’s specifications remains the same as the standard model. It features a 6.2-inch IPS LCD notched display that carries support for HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and offers 19:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the modest Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. The 2019 edition models come with either 2GB/3GB RAM and pack 32GB of internal storage. The phone is also equipped with a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

Coming to the camera department, the horizontally arranged dual rear camera on the backside of the Realme C1 features a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The notch of the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel AI driven selfie camera that also doubles up for AI facial recognition.

It comes with the usual set of connectivity features such as dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and micro-USB port are available on the smartphone. The phone runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is powered by a 4,230mAh battery.