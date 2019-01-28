Realme C1 2019 with 32GB internal storage launched in India, price starts at Rs. 7,499 ($105)

Realme teased its new smartphone launch a few days back and today, the company has finally launched the smartphone. Realme has launched a new variant of its entry-level Realme C1 smartphone, which now comes with larger internal storage capacity.

While the standard variant of the Realme C1 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, the 2019 edition comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The company has also announced another variant which packs 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The phone has touted by the company as ‘Entertainment Ka Boss’ and will first go on sale in India through online marketplace Flipkart on 5th February. While the 2GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 7,499 (~$105), the 3GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 8,499 (~$119). It will soon be available for purchase through offline channels as well.

Except for the internal storage, most of the phone’s specifications remains the same as the standard model. It features a 6.2-inch IPS LCD notched display that carries support for HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and offers 19:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the modest Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. The 2019 edition models come with either 2GB/3GB RAM and pack 32GB of internal storage. The phone is also equipped with a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

Coming to the camera department, the horizontally arranged dual rear camera on the backside of the Realme C1 features a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The notch of the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel AI driven selfie camera that also doubles up for AI facial recognition.

The usual connectivity features like dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and micro-USB port are available on the smartphone. The phone runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is powered by a 4,230mAh battery.