Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 protective case now on sale for 29 Yuan ($4)

During the Redmi Note 7 launch event on January 10, Xiaomi also unveiled a protective case specially built for the sleek model. According to Lei Jun, many persons loath the rear fingerprint sensor and even the CEO doesn’t like it as well. Thus, the design of the Redmi Note7’s protective case adopts a design with several holes on the body in addition to the camera and fingerprint sensor opening. The design is meant to mask the fingerprint sensor. What they probably did not plan for is the beautiful design that it ended up with.

The protective case has an ultra-thin body that is just 0.8mm thick and made from PC material. It utilizes a unique mesh design which brings anti-slip and anti-skid features.

The protective case is presently on sale on Xiaomi mall for 29 yuan ($4). It comes in four different attractive colors- red, yellow, green and black.