Nokia 6.1, 5.1 and 3.1 prices slashed in India

HMD Global had introduced the 2018 editions of the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 smartphones in India in the second quarter of 2018. The Nokia 6.1 (2018) was launched with a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for its 32 GB storage + 3 GB RAM edition. Its higher model with 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM was launched for Rs. 18,999. The Nokia 5.1 was made available with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 while the entry-level Nokia 2.1 costed Rs. 9,999 at launch. These phones are now available with reduced prices on Amazon India.

There is no official confirmation yet on the new price cuts on the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 phones. On Amazon India, the 32 GB and 64 GB editions of the Nokia 6.1 are respectively priced at Rs. 13,989 (~$196) and Rs. 11,879 (~$165). The Nokia 5.1 is listed for Rs. 10,790 (~$150) on the retailer site whereas the Nokia 3.1 is available for Rs. 8,558 (~$120).

The Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 smartphone users in India will be treated with Android 9 Pie within this quarter. The Finnish firm has already released the Pie update for Nokia 6.1 users.

The Nokia 6.1 has a 5.5-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 630 chipset powers the smartphone. A 16-megapixel camera is present on the rear panel of the smartphone and a camera of 8-megapixel is present on the front. If is fueled by 3,000mAh battery.

The Nokia 5.1 is fitted with a 5.5-inch 18:9 display which also delivers full HD+ resolution. The MediaTek Helio P18 is present under its hood. There rear shell of the phone features a 16-mgepaixel camera. For capturing selfies, it has a selfie camera of 8-megapixel. It is packed with a 2,970mAh battery.

The Nokia 3.1 comes with a 5.2-inch 18:9 display that produces full HD+ resolution. It is powered by MediaTek MT6750 chipset. For photography, it features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a frontal shooter of 8-megapixel. It draws power from 2,990mAh battery.