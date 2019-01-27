MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView launches February 24, brings along punch-hole Nokia 6.2/Nokia 8.1 Plus

HMD Global already confirmed it will be attending this year’s edition of Mobile World Congress. One of the phones we expect the Nokia licensee to unveil is the Nokia 9 PureView. Official posters have surfaced and they confirm the arrival of the flagship along with the manufacturer’s first phone with a punch-hole display said to be the Nokia 6.2 or Nokia 8.1 Plus.

MWC 2019 begins officially on the 25th of February and runs until the 28th but manufacturers usually schedule their launches a day or two before the show begins. HMD Global will be doing the same this year as the Nokia 9 PureView will be unveiled on Sunday 24th February based on the details on the poster.

We know it is the Nokia 9 launching on that day because the poster shows the multiple camera sensors of the phone. The Nokia 9 PureView will have five rear cameras though the poster shows just four.

The second poster shows the silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera on the left corner of the display. At the moment, there are two Nokia phones said to have this type of display. Popular leaker, OnLeaks shared 3D renders of a phone said to be the Nokia 8.1 Plus a few weeks ago. However, another leaker claims it is not the Nokia 8.1 Plus but the Nokia 6.2 a.k.a. Nokia 6 (2019).

The Nokia 6.2 is said to pack a 6.2-inch display, a Snapdragon 632 processor, 4GB/6GB of RAM, 16MP dual rear cameras with Carl Zeiss lens, and Nokia OZO Audio. The leaker, @Nokia_Leaks also said it will launch end of January or February.

The previous Nokia 6 models launched first in China, so there is a high chance the phone will be announced there first before making its way to MWC 2019 for a global launch. However, HMD Global hasn’t said anything yet about an event in China.

The second poster doesn’t give a specific date the Nokia 6.2/Nokia 8.1 Plus will launch but it does state the date MWC begins and ends. The phone may be announced on any of these days.

