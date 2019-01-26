Android Oreo update will affect Nokia 2’s performance

The Nokia 2 should be an Android Go phone based on its specs. It has 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage and a Snapdragon 212 processor. However, the phone launched with Android Nougat and isn’t even on the list of devices that will get the Android Pie update. That shouldn’t be surprising since it has not even been updated to Android Oreo. HMD Global has confirmed it will update it to Oreo but it will come at a cost.

Like we said above, the Nokia 2’s entry-level specs is better suited for Android Go but it already launched with regular Android and it isn’t possible to “downgrade it” according to Nokia’s chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas. Those specs will run regular Android Oreo but not well enough as the requirements are more than Nougat.

…we’ve done extensive work together with Google & Qualcomm to enable Android Oreo for Nokia 2. Given that Oreo requires more from the system than Nougat, there is a trade off on snappiness of the experience. … — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 25, 2019

… This is why we give consumers 2 options: 1) Stay on Nougat with slightly better UI performance or then 2) upgrade to Oreo with latest features. We will enable option 2 shortly via a web page. — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 25, 2019

Mr. Sarvikas says nevertheless, they have worked with Google and Qualcomm on making Android Oreo available for the phone. However, the extra system power required by Oreo will affect the phone’s performance since its specs are entry-level.

So users will have to choose between remaining on Nougat where performance is great or updating to Oreo when it is available which will bring new features but be less snappy. The Oreo update will be available shortly according to Mr. Sarvikas.

This new development comes more than a year since HMD Global promised it would release Android 8.1 Oreo with Android Go memory management features for the Nokia 2. There is also no clarification if the update is Android 8.0 Oreo or 8.1 Oreo.

