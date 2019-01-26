Specs and render of Nokia 1 Plus leaked, may launch at MWC 2019

HMD Global has two Android Go phones at the moment. The first is the Nokia 1 which was released in February last year and then there is the Nokia 2.1. A new leak has revealed the Nokia 1 will be getting a successor which will launch as the Nokia 1 Plus and there is a chance it may be announced at MWC 2019.

The Nokia 1 Plus leak includes its specs and a render showing the front of the device. The source of the leak is TigerMobiles and they claim it is from a reliable insider.

The Nokia 1 Plus will have 1GB of RAM. The storage capacity isn’t stated but we don’t expect anything other than 8GB with a MicroSD card slot for expansion. The processor is still from MediaTek but it’s now an MT6739WW – a 1.5GHz quad-core CPU with a PowerVR GE8100 GPU.

The display size is also not stated but the resolution is given as 480 x 960 which translates into an 18:9 aspect ratio. Its predecessor, the Nokia 1 has a 4.5-inch 480 x 854 16:9 display. There is also no info of the phone’s cameras and battery specs.

The Nokia 1 Plus will run Android Pie out of the box. HMD Global already revealed the Nokia 1 will get updated to Android Pie too but that is until early Q2 2019.

TigerMobiles say the Nokia 1 Plus will retain the connectivity features of the Nokia 1 including Dual-Sim support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a MicroUSB port.

With respect to design, the render shows the Nokia 1 Plus still has pretty thick bezels even though its display has an 18:9 aspect ratio. The top bezel is home to the front camera and earpiece and there is a Nokia logo on the right corner. The chin is bare.

Unfortunately, there is no photo of the rear. The Nokia 1 launched with a removable battery and Xpress-On covers. The latter lets you change the phone’s rear cover to a different one to give the device a new look. We don’t know if HMD Global will keep that design or ditch it for a non-removable back.

HMD Global has already confirmed it will attend MWC 2019 and will announce a bunch of new phones. The Nokia 1 Plus is likely to be among the phones to be unveiled.

