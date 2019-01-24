Nokia 5 (2017) gets Android Pie update

Earlier this week HMD Global released a roadmap detailing its plans for updating all its phones to Android Pie. Today, it announced that the update has begun rolling out to the Nokia 5 (2017).

The roadmap did mention that the Nokia 5 will receive the update this month, and Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer confirmed in a separate tweet that the update will be released for the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.1 Plus this week.

It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Nokia 5 (2017) has just been updated to Android 9 Pie! Nokia Phones truly get better over time! pic.twitter.com/HbwKxilXc8 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 24, 2019

So if you have a Nokia 5 (2017) you should check for the update. It brings a new system navigation, adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, predictive app actions, and January’s security patch.

The Nokia 5 launched in February 2017 with Android Nougat. It received an update to Android Oreo last year and has now been updated to Android Pie making it two major OS updates.

The phone has a 5.2-inch HD screen, a Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. There is a single 13MP sensor on the back and an 8MP sensor in front for selfies. It also has a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio, and packs a 3000mAh battery.

With the Nokia 5 (2017) now out of the way, we expect the update to arrive on the Nokia 3.1 Plus this weekend. The Nokia 6 (2017) will follow after.

