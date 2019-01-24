Vivo APEX 2019 announced: Full-screen fingerprint unlock, Glass unibody, 5G, Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM & Magnetic Charger

After weeks of waiting, Vivo has announced its latest smartphone – the Vivo APEX 2019. The phone not only has a unique design but also packs all the important specs worthy of a 2019 flagship and even some few tricks of its own.

Design

The Vivo APEX 2019 is all glass. No metal frame, just CNC machined glass much like some of Xiaomi‘s Mi MIX series which have an all-ceramic body. Vivo calls the design Super Unibody. The phone also doesn’t have physical buttons but touch-sensitive ones. There is also a “high-definition” linear motor to provide haptic feedback when using the buttons.

The APEX 2019 has no visible speaker too, so it uses screen-sound technology. The same thing is replicated on the back for the loudspeaker.

The phone also comes with the latest version of Vivo’s in-display fingerprint scanner which has a scanning area that covers the whole screen! So no matter where you put your finger on the screen, the phone unlocks. It also supports two-finger unlock!!

Since this is a phone with no holes, you might be wondering how it charges. Vivo has taken a path different from the Meizu Zero. Rather than wireless charging, the APEX 2019 has magnetic charging connector pins on the back similar to that of a smartwatch. These connector pins can also be used for data transfer.

The Vivo APEX 2019 comes in three color variants – silver, black, and white.

Specs

The phone has a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The phone also has 5G with support for bands n41, n78, and n79. According to Vivo, 5G usage heats up the phone, so it used a combination of multi-layer graphite heat sinks and liquid-cooling technology to reduce the heat.

The phone has 12MP + 13MP dual rear cameras but there is no mention of the front-facing camera. Not only do we not know the front-camera details but Vivo also failed to show us there is one. There is also no mention of the battery capacity and OS version.

READ MORE: Vivo Y89 with Snapdragon 626, dual cameras and 1,598 Yuan (~$235) announced

Price and Availability

The Vivo APEX 2019 will not be available commercially which is why Vivo skipped talking about some features of the phone. That shouldn’t come as a surprise as the original APEX technically never launched. Vivo released it under a different name – the Vivo NEX. We believe that is the same that will happen this year too. You won’t be able to buy the Vivo APEX 2019 but you should be able to buy it as a NEX device.

Some of the technologies announced today will also show up in other Vivo phones slated to launch this year.