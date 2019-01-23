Meizu Zero holeless phone with 18W wireless charging announced with key specifications

At 2 PM CST (local time), Meizu Senior VP Li Nan has introduced the Meizu Zero smartphone with holeless design through a live broadcast from China. The world’s first non-porous smartphone features a 3D unibody ceramic build with no physical buttons or ports on its edges. It is equipped with Super mCharge wireless charging technology which makes it possible to charge the device wirelessly with a charging rate of 18W. Here is all the information on the newly announce Meizu Zero futuristic smartphone.

The mSound 2.0 screen sound technology which is closely attached to the display of the Meizu Zero allows it to produce sound through the display of the phone. Hence, there is no earpiece on the device. Li Nan said that advantage of screen sound technology is that users can listen to phone call even when the device is held upside down. The Meizu Zero is fitted with a curved 5.99-inch OLED screen which is embedded with an optical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a thin and light profile.

The exact size of the battery of the Meizu Zero is not known. Li Nan claimed that after working on for 2 years along with 75 related patents, the Super mCharge 18W wireless charging which is equivalent to 18W wired fast charging has been introduced on the Meizu Zero smartphone.

Instead of physical SIM card, the Meizu Zero is equipped with eSIM card. The smartphone is equipped with linear motor on the sides which replaces the physical buttons for volume and power. The Meizu Zero holeless phone is an IP68 rated device that can remain submerged in water for up 2 hours and 30 minutes. Since the Meizu Zero supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, users can make use of Bluetooth enabled earphones to listen to the songs wirelessly.

The Meizu Zero is fueled by the Snapdragon 845 chipset. For photography, its features the very same Sony IMX380 12-megapixel + Sony IMX350 20-megapixel dual camera setup which is available on the Meizu 16th smartphone. There is a ring flash placed below the dual camera setup. The frontside of the phone features a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. The handset will be available in Black and White color options. The Chinese manufacturer did not disclose the release date and pricing of the Meizu Zero smartphone.

