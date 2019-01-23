Meizu Note 9 tipped to release with Snapdragon 675 next month

Meizu will be unleashing its first holeless phone later today. There is no confirmation yet on when it will be releasing in the market. Probably, it may hit the market after the launch of the mid-range Meizu Note 9. Fresh information shared by a tipster from China reveals that the Meizu Note 9 will be hitting the market by the middle of the coming month. He has also shared some other key information on the smartphone.

The Chinese tipster claims that the Snapdragon 675 will be fueling the Meizu Note 9 smartphone. In the recent past, Meizu CEO Jack Wong had revealed on the company’s official forum site that the Note 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 6150. Recent reports have revealed that Snapdragon 6150 is the codename of Snapdragon 675 mobile platform. In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 675 is even powerful than Snapdragon 710, but it comes with a weaker GPU.

The Redmi Note 7 is the first mid-range phone to come equipped with Samsung ISOCELL GM1 48-megapixel camera sensor. The upcoming Meizu Note 9 too will be featuring the same sensor in its dual camera setup. The tipster has claimed that it will be a thousand Yuan (~$147) device which indicates that it will be a worthy rival for the Redmi Note 7 since it is also available with a starting price of 999 Yuan (~$147).

Previous reports have revealed that the Note 9 will be the first Meizu phone to arrive with a waterdrop notched screen of around 6.3 inches. It is speculated to feature side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset will be receiving power from 4,000mAh. The new SoC may allow the phone to support rapid charging. The latest Flyme edition flavored Android 9 Pie OS will come preloaded on the device.

The Meizu Note 9 has recently bagged certifications from 3C and CMIIT bodies in China. Soon, the smartphone may surface on TENAA along with its full specifications ahead of its mid-February debut. The Chinese manufacturer is yet to confirm on the launch date for the smartphone.

