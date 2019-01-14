Meizu Note 9 specs, render leak reveals waterdrop notch screen, Snapdragon 675 and 48MP camera

Meizu Note 9 could be the first Meizu phone to release in 2019. Meizu CEO Jack Wong has been sharing vital information on the smartphone on Meizu’s official forum site. A render of the Meizu Note 9 has also been shared by netizens on the forum. Here is all the information that have been leaked on the smartphone.

The below render shows that the Meizu Note 9 could be the first phone from the company to feature a display with waterdrop notch. The size of the display could be 6.3 inches. The handset will be running on Android 9 Pie OS along with Meizu’s latest Flyme UI.

The leak does not reveal the rear design of the phone. It is speculated that the handset may not feature a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. It is tipped to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will be featuring 48-megapixel camera lens as the primary sensor in its dual camera setup. It may feature the Samsung GM1 camera sensor which is available on smartphones like Samsung Galaxy A8s and the recently announced Redmi Note 7. The camera sensor is inferior to Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor since it can capture 48-megapixel photos in HD mode by interpolation.

The Meizu Note 9 is confirmed to feature Snapdragon 6150. According to recent reports, Snapdragon 6150 is the codename of the Snapdragon 675. In the recent past, a Meizu phone with model number M923Q was spotted on the database of China’s 3C body. The handset will be packed with a 4,000mAh battery.

It appears that the Meizu Note 9 could be Meizu’s weapon to take on the Redmi Note 7. The Redmi Note 7 is available with a starting price of 999 Yuan. Meizu may also sell the Note 9 with the same starting price. As far as the launch date of the smartphone is concerned, it is speculated that the company may make it official after the Spring Festival which will be observed on Feb. 5 in 2019.

