Meizu M932Q receives 3C certification, might be the Meizu Note 9

A Meizu phone with model number M932Q has been seen on the website of China’s Communication Commission after getting certified. The device is believed to be the Meizu Note 9, a successor to the Meizu Note 8 which launched back in October.

While the listing on the site doesn’t reveal any info that proves the phone is indeed the next Meizu Note phone, Meizu’s own founder himself already said that the Note 9 is on its way.

Some of the features confirmed to come with the Meizu Note 9 include a 48MP camera, in this case, the Samsung GM1 which is the same inside the Redmi Note 7. It will also have a water-drop notched screen, a first for Meizu and will be powered by the Snapdragon 675. It will also pack a 4,000mAh battery and is said to even run Android Pie out of the box.

The processor and battery are significant upgrades when compared to the Meizu Note 8 which is powered by the Snapdragon 632 and packs a 3,600mAh battery.

While the Meizu Note 9 does sound good already based on its specs, we believe it is coming too early seeing as its predecessor was announced less than 4 months ago.

