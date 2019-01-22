Huawei phones now automatically deletes images downloaded from Twitter app in China

Huawei, which is currently at the center of the US-China trade war, is going through rough times. While it is facing issues in other countries, especially in the west, the company’s recent decisions have faced criticism from users of its home country as well.

After announcing that Huawei will block third-party launchers on its EMUI 9, the company’s smartphones now automatically deletes images downloaded from the Twitter app in China. Users have started complaining about this on various online forums.

A Reddit user confirmed that he also is also facing the same problem. He added that his Honor Note 10 received an update of around 3.5MB and now images from Twitter are getting deleted. His other Huawei smartphone, P20 Pro, isn’t China-exclusive and it is not facing this issue.

It’s noteworthy that the images downloaded through Twitter mobile app are getting deleted and the images downloaded from Twitter through mobile browsers, including Huawei Browser, remains safe. Some users have pointed out that going back to the previous version of the application allows users to save images.

While it seems that the Twitter app is deleting images in the background, currently only Huawei smartphone users are facing this issue and there are no reports about deleting Twitter images from users of other company’s smartphones.

As of now, there’s no official statement released either by Twitter or Huawei. Notably, Twitter, along with other social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram as well as Google‘s services have been blocked in China. People are using VPN to access blocked platforms even though many VPN apps are also blocked in China.

Previously, Huawei announced that it will be blocking third-party launchers on its EMUI 9, a fork of Android. The company has also blocked bootloader unlocking. At a time when mistrust against Huawei is rising, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei recently defended the company’s independence from Beijing’s control.

